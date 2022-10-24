Top councillors across England and Wales unveiled

Kelly Watson, Relationship Manager for Local Government, CCLA, said: “For the last 13 years, CCLA and LGIU have thoroughly enjoyed raising the profile of the best of local government across England, Wales and beyond. Councillors and council leaders have delivered in so many unimaginable ways for communities and we want to shout about it! The Cllr Awards are all about councillors. Their achievements are often hidden in plain sight and often go unrecognised. CCLA is honoured to stand alongside these outstanding councillors and thank them for their hard work and dedication to our communities. Why? Because at CCLA we believe healthy investment markets depend upon healthy communities – economically, socially and environmentally. In that we all have common purpose.”