AN eye-watering £12-million worth of speeding fines have been issued to Devon and Cornwall drivers in the last three years, with £4.5m handed out this past year.
Between April 2023 and April 2024, 45,490 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) were handed to drivers by Devon & Cornwall Police - a 49 per cent increase compared with 2021.
New data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests also reveals the top 20 roads where drivers are most likely to be caught speeding by Devon & Cornwall Police.
The worst is on Old Laira Road in Plymouth, where 11,774 speeding fines have been issued in the last 12 months alone. It is followed by Tregolls Road in Truro where static cameras clocked a further 10,843 speeding offences.
Longdowns Village, near Stithians, ranked third while Truro’s Alma Place placed fourth.
The 20 roads in Devon and Cornwall where drivers have been caught speeding in the last year 2023/24, along with the number of Speeding Offences are as follows.
- Old Laira Road, Plymouth (11774)
- Tregolls Road, Truro (10843)
- Longdowns Village, A394 Cornwall (4856)
- Alma Road, Plymouth (3986)
- Rydon Lane, Exeter (1539)
- Laira Narrows, Plymouth (1231)
- Near Junction with Warleggan and St Neot (1108)
- Dartmouth Road, Paignton (954)
- Ashburton Road, Newton Abbot (881)
- Exeter Road, Silverton, Exeter (775)
- Shapters Road Heading into Gdynia Way, Plymouth (725)
- Hask Lane Overbridge, West of Exeter (668)
- Tideford Road Junction with A38 Landrake, Saltash (617)
- Haldon Hill to Wobbly Wheel Junction, Devon (604)
- Plymouth Road, Plymouth (559)
- Topsham Road, Exeter (494)
- Southbound (436)
- Cowley Bridge Road, Exeter (413)
- Hayle Bypass (370)
- Near Daisy Mount, Devon (369)
Between 2021/22, police issued a total of 30,460 speeding fines to motorists and a further 45,757 the following year.
According to Government guidelines, the minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three penalty points added to a driver’s licence. Motorists who receive 12 or more points within three years can be disqualified from driving.
Within two weeks of a vehicle being caught speeding, the registered keeper will be sent a ‘Notice of Intended Prosecution,’ issued by the police informing a driver they intend to prosecute for a motoring offence, and a ‘Section 172 Notice’, a legal requirement of a registered vehicle keeper to provide details regarding the alleged traffic offence.
