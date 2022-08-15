Tombstoner rescued from quarry
Subscribe newsletter
Twelve team members from East Cornwall Search and Rescue responded to a request from South Western Ambulance Service to rescue a man from Gold Diggings Quarry on Bodmin Moor near Minions.
He had been tombstoning and suffered a dislocated shoulder on entering the water. Fortunately, he was able to get to the side with assistance and the emergency services were called. The initial response included both 4x4 team vehicles and a water trailer until it had been confirmed he was out of the water.
The first team member arrived shortly behind an ambulance service 4WD RRV, and after some pain relief the injured man was able to be transported back to the car park by the ambulance service, which meant more time for those team members who had made it to the RV point to chill with some ice cream from the shop at Minions.
A spokesperson from the Search and Rescue Team said: “Gold Diggings was stacked out today with people trying to find some cool relief from the heat, but please enjoy places like this responsibly and don’t take unnecessary risks. We hope the casualty recovers soon.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |