The Tamar Toll Action Group (TTAG) has been campaigning since May 2022 for the abolition of charges and has some 3,300 members. Its committee said they were disappointed at the decision to remove the issue from the full council meeting. The group says that parts of the response given by officers to Cllr Martin’s motion are inaccurate: the motion is not the same as the work already done by the Joint Committee, they say, as there has been no initiative from the committee to abolish tolls. And as an example of a ferry supported by Government they cite the Woolwich ferry, which is free to use and funded by a grant to Transport for London.