Tiverton staghounds point to point returns this Sunday

Point to point is returning to the stunning course at Bratton Down this coming Sunday (June 5) for the season’s penultimate point-to-point meeting, which looks again to be an excellent day out for all the family.

Six races are on offer, which include both a men’s and ladies open race, and with the championships still up for grabs, the action will be fast and furious in this glorious scenic setting. The first race is off at 2pm with the members race in which Broughtons Rhythm is the highest rated and could follow up on his second at this meeting last season. The maiden race follows in which Stopbeatingyourgums could provide jockey James King with another winner here, the jockey having scored a treble at the last meeting for trainer Luke Price.

His opposition could be Holdmetight for the Ed Walker team among the challengers. The following intermediate race looks a hot race with Knockmoylan standing out for the Chris Barber team for Will Biddick to maintain his challenge in the Gentleman’s championship after their treble of wins earlier in the season. Will Biddick has also entered his own-trained Ninth Wave, which could also be the one he could score on here or for jockey Charlie Sprake to ride and follow up on their win at this track last month. Outside raider Luke Price has three horses entered in the men’s open race as options for jockey James King to try and snatch the title, with Spencer Moon, Ramble On and Jack Dillinger. In the ladies open we could see another thriller with multiple winner Southfield Theatre entered for the Sara Bradstock team and Monsieur Gibraltar entered for top novice jockey Olive Nicholls to ride.

Finally up is the restricted race which could go the way of Champions Hill for the George Beilby team along with Bennys Miracle who ran second at this meeting in May under Will Biddick. Jetmeoutofhere is another entry which could go well here for the Dean Summersby/Darren Edwards combination. This course has a stunning backdrop of Exmoor making it a fantastic picnic spot for all the family. On course facilities are hot and cold food and refreshments, bar, bookies and a host of country trade stands.