Tips on how to restore native woodland

Have you ever wanted your own woodland? Are you restoring Devon banks or hedgerows? If so then you may wish to contact Moor Trees, a Devon based charity dedicated to restoring native woodland on Dartmoor and in South Devon.

Moor Trees is on the look-out for those who wish to plant woodland or hedgerows this coming Winter. They currently grow 50,000 native broadleaf tree species in their two community tree nurseries which are available for planting this upcoming Winter.

The charity offers advice to landowners, no matter the size of land, and guides them through the process of woodland design, applying for grants, purchasing trees, tree planting and protecting new trees from deer and rabbits. They can also help you source support for meadow creation, ponds, and streams for wildlife.

Often the whole project can be delivered at little cost to the landowner, depending upon scale and location. Director, Adam Owen, explains, “Moor Trees offers a grant called ‘Trees 4 Woods’ which subsidises the cost of purchasing trees and protective measures. By going through the grant, you could save 75%, making creating your own woodland much more affordable!.”

Moor Trees grows up to 20 species of native, broadleaf trees, meaning you can choose the features you want in your new woodland or hedgerow – whether its good for birds, pollinators, keeping stock out, or a mixture. Tree Nursery Manager, Darryl Beck, says, “Our trees are grown from locally collected seed and nurtured by our talented volunteers right here in Devon, so you can be assured of where your trees are coming from”.

If you sign up for woodland/hedgerow creation before 30th September 2022 Moor Trees will guarantee 30% off tree planting, as well as the 75% subsidy towards trees and tree planting sundries. Supported by the Woodland Trust and Devon Environment Fund, Moor Trees and their volunteers are helping lead the way for local woodland regeneration in Devon.