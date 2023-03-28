THE founder of a much-valued facility for young people has been thanked for her unwavering commitment over more than 25 years as the centre closes its doors this week.
Tic Tac, which is short for Teenagers Information and Advice Centre, was established in 1997 in the grounds of Liskeard School and Community College.
Behind the project were two local nurses, Dereen Carnegie-Rance and Lexie Bryce Waters. They’d noticed that more and more young people were coming to the GP practice where they worked seeking help and support for sexual health matters.
Lexie campaigned to set up an advice centre in the community, enlisting the help of colleagues, businesses, and organisations in the area.
The then headteacher of Liskeard School recognised the need and offered the use of the former caretaker’s house on the school grounds.
Despite significant damage to the roof and no heating or hot water in the early days, the building took shape with the help of volunteers and donations from organisations like Morrisons and Woollacott’s.
The Rotary and Lions Club also provided support with installations and purchases over the years.
Initially focused on issues related to pregnancy, contraception, chlamydia testing, and body image, Tic Tac expanded over the years to address the different needs and concerns of young people.
It maintained a close working relationship with health-related organisations like Brook and the Children and Adolescents Mental Health Services (CAMHS) to make urgent referrals when required.
Dereen attributes the success of Tic Tac to creating a safe space for young people to learn about themselves, be heard, and promote positive change.
She’s expressed gratitude to all the volunteers, helpers, chair, and trustees for their commitment and ongoing support, especially Lexie Bryce Waters and Ken Gluyas, for their passion and enthusiasm towards helping and supporting young people.
Liskeard headteacher Dan Wendon said: “It is important to acknowledge the incredible dedication and hard work of Dereen Carnegie-Rance towards establishing and maintaining Tic Tac, which has been a vital resource for young people in Liskeard and beyond for over two decades.
“Her tireless efforts to ensure that young people have a safe and supportive space where they can seek advice and guidance have had a lasting impact on the community.
“On behalf of Liskeard School and Community College, we extend our sincere gratitude to Dereen for her unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to the well-being of young people in the area.”
Trustees faced ‘difficult decision’ due to lack of funding and health of volunteers
LISKEARD School says that trustees have made the difficult decision to close Tic Tac because of a lack of funding and the failing health of volunteers.
The Cornish Times has approached NHS Kernow for information about resourcing but had not received a response at the time of going to press.
The school says it will be investing more in its Safeguarding and exploring links with outside services such as Cornwall’s Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in order that it can continue the kind of important work the centre does for young people.
In recent years, students coming to Tic Tac were mostly seeking support for mental health.
While located on the school campus, the advice centre has been independent of the school itself and students have valued it as a place where they can access help when they need it.
With resources for mental health services stretched, it could be tricky to imagine how the centre’s provision could be matched.
One student said: “Tic Tac is an amazing place for students to go when they aren’t in the right mental state or need sexual help. Thousands of students over the years have gone to Tic Tac and received just that. It’s incredibly sad that it is closing, as students may not receive the same amount of help necessary just from school.”
Another student commented: “Tic Tac is really great and has helped me so much with support and a place to go. It helps so many other people too and now that is stopping. I’m really sad that it is closing as I now don’t have an external support system in school.” In a letter to parents, the school said: “We employ school staff who work as counsellors and we work actively with mental health services to provide the best possible support for students. If students need support, they should contact their tutor or year team who can offer support immediately and make a referral as required.”