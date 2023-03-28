Another student commented: “Tic Tac is really great and has helped me so much with support and a place to go. It helps so many other people too and now that is stopping. I’m really sad that it is closing as I now don’t have an external support system in school.” In a letter to parents, the school said: “We employ school staff who work as counsellors and we work actively with mental health services to provide the best possible support for students. If students need support, they should contact their tutor or year team who can offer support immediately and make a referral as required.”