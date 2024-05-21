PARTS of South East Cornwall have been hit by torrential downpours and thunder.
It comes amid a Met Office weather warning for thunderstorms, which is in force until 9pm tonight.
Weather forecasters Kernow Weather Team have issued an update on the current situation, describing the impact of the weather on the affected areas.
They said: “Parts of East Cornwall are now getting battered with torrential downpours, hail, flooding and thunder and lightning. Roads are becoming waterlogged and flooded. Slowing down on approach and pulling over if conditions become too bad, as flood water is splashing up over windscreens. Please also be aware that these conditions could also produce funnel clouds, even straight line winds are possible. These are little cells which are becoming bigger.”
In some areas, the cells of precipitation and thunder have merged together, they added.