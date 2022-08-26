Three Saltash festival members retire
Three members of the committee of Saltash Music, Speech and Drama Festival have retired, writes Audrey Miller.
Two, Sue Hooper and Mary Frantom, have served for over 32 years on the organising committee.
Sue was the instigating co-founder (with Colin Breed) and Mary one of the co-founders. Sue was General Secretary and Mary Speech Secretary.
The Festival was founded in 1990, and the committee has organised 31 competitive Festivals since then, attracting entries from all over Devon and Cornwall and beyond, competing in the spoken word, poetry, verse speaking, public speaking, Bible reading etc. Classes were also held for music, vocal and instrumental, composition, for solo competitors as well as groups, choirs, bands , orchestral.
Mary and Sue retired during the COVID-19 pandemic, feeling very privileged to have served the Festival over the 32 years.
Cicely Sharp also retired as a committee member at the same time, after 10 years of service on the Festival Committee.
Their services to the Music, Speech and Drama Festivals will be missed by not only the committee but by the competitors, adjudicators, and the wider community ... audiences , visitors.
