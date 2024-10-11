A HIGH yielding, mixed-use property in Liskeard town centre is heading to auction with a freehold guide price of in excess of £190,000.
It comprises a ground floor commercial unit with three self-contained flats above – all currently let at a total of £24,480 per year.
The property in Market Street is among 170 lots listed in the latest auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said: “This is a well-located investment property located at heart of Liskeard town centre.
Also in Liskeard is an extended mid-terrace cottage in Varley Lane has a freehold guide of £120,000 plus. The two-bedroom house is close to Liskeard town centre.
Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of the year, goes live on Wednesday, October 30, and ends on Friday, November 1.
Visit Clive Emson’s website for more details.