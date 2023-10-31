Work to upgrade over 600 metres of gas pipes is set to start in the Bodgara Way area of Liskeard.
Wales & West Utilities will start the £125,000 investment work on November 6. Barring any engineering difficulties, it will finish during February next year.
A spokesperson from Wales & West Utilities said: "It is essential to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come."
To plan the work, Wales & West Utilities has liaised with Cornwall Council and it has been agreed that traffic management will be used throughout the scheme. This currently includes two-way traffic lights on:
- Bodgara Way between November 6 – February 14
- Castle Street and Plymouth Road between December 4 – January 24
- Whilst Church Street North and Higher Lux Street will have road closures in January
Wales & West Utilities Jason Gale is managing this gas pipe upgrade work. He said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Liskeard and the wider area. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.
“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”
The customer service team is ready to take your call if you have any questions about the work. You can contact them on freephone 0800 912 2999.
Alternatively, you can contact Wales & West Utilities on Twitter @WWUtilities or https://www.facebook.com/wwutilities