Three men are in custody on drug offences after a police raid at a premises.
The individuals, aged 24, 36 and 38 were arrested after the pro-active raid on a premises, believed to be on the Walker Lines industrial estate.
Police remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Earlier today [4 October] officers carried out a warrant at an premises in Bodmin where they located a substantial grow of suspected cannabis plants.
"Three men, aged 24, 36 and 38 have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remain in police custody.
"A scene guard is in place and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries."