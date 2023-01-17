Three men were jailed at Exeter Crown Court on Friday, January 13, in connection to the death of a member of a rival motorcycle chapter in Plymouth.
Benjamin Parry, aged 42 and Chad Brading, aged 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, aged 32 from Ivybridge, were found guilty of manslaughter following the death of 59-year-old David Crawford, also from Ivybridge who was killed following a collision on the A38 last year.
During the trial in November 2022, the jury were shown footage of Crawford riding his black Kawasaki motorbike on the evening of 12 May 2022, when it was stopped by Pawley and Brading in Pawley’s black Mercedes car on the St Budeaux A38 off-slip.
As the bike was being obstructed, Parry, who was driving his work Transit van, drove behind Mr Crawford and struck the rear of the motorbike.
Parry didn’t stop after the collision and David Crawford was pinned under the Transit as it drove on at speed onto the A38; his body eventually broke free at the off-slip at the Weston Mill junction hundreds of metres away from the initial collision.
Paramedics were unable to save Crawford who died at the scene.
The Honourable Mr Justice Garnham sentenced all three men: Benjamin Parry was jailed for 12 years; Chad Brading was jailed for four years; Thomas Pawley was jailed for four years.