THREE fire crews were called to tackle a property fire in St Mellion.
Appliances from Callington and Saltash, supported by an appliance from Camels Head attended a call to a property fire at 2.30am on Monday, August 19.
On arrival all persons were confirmed to be safely out of the property and a fire was located in the utility room.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a safety jet to extinguish a fire in a tumble dryer.
Following the incident, a fire investigation will take place.