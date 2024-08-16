NEW signage has appeared at Saltash Waterside showing restrictions on mooring and berthing.
The signs, installed by Cornwall Council, are sited below the Tamar Bridge, and on railings by the Saltash pier.
The signs state restrictions on berthing and mooring of marine craft in two areas marked on the accompanying map; restrictions apply to craft staying more than two hours in one area, with a permit required to moor or berth in red outlined areas.
The maximum fine on summary conviction for contravening the restrictions is £500.
Since 2022 more than 10 boats have been removed from the Saltash waterfront at a cost of £15,000 to the council.