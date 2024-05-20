THREE crew members of a boat had to be rescued when their craft broke down.
Fowey’s all-weather lifeboat was launched after receiving reports of the boat off Lantivet Bay.
When the lifeboat arrived at the scene, the crew saw the 17ft dory was anchored and spotted the crew members on a beach only accessible from the sea.
Coxswain Jonathan Pritchard launched an inflatable boat and lifeboatmen James Dowrick and Graham Middlewood picked up the trio and took them to the lifeboat.
Then the lifeboatmen were able to restart the dory’s engine and return to Fowey.
The rescue happened during the evening of May 12.