THE hard work and dedication of a long-serving firefighter was marked in an event attended by colleagues to mark his retirement after 29 years and three months of service for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
Lee Griffin, better known as ‘Grifter’, began his service as a member of Bodmin green watch in January 1996, staying there for seven years prior to moving to St Austell orange watch for a brief period ahead of becoming a sub officer at Camborne Community Fire Station.
The following year, he became a training department instructor, where he would serve for six years prior to returning to the front line as a station officer in headquarters alongside Colin Hatch, with a short stint as a temporary ADO before returning to Bodmin as a station officer.
His final years were spent in management, firstly as the station officer of Bodmin Community Fire Station before serving in the headquarters as station manager and other spells as group manager, area manager and substantive group manager for ops assurance.
In a tribute to Mr Griffin, he was commended as thus: “We stand together not just to bid farewell to a distinguished career, but to honour the legacy you leave behind after an incredible 29 years and 3 months with the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
“In the beginning, Griff worked in hospitality, usually long unsociable hours with a young family. He met Russell Carthew who used to regularly drink at Lakeview country club, where you were the manager. Russell mentioned to Lee about joining the fire brigade, so he applied in Spring 1995 and got accepted first time. Graham Collins was also an influence at this time.
“Your colleagues have always admired your ability to inspire and lead with integrity and compassion in all things in life and your passion for sports was truly infectious.
“Your commitment to the Fire Service Sports and Athletics Association was outstanding where firstly you were vice chairman and later as our Chair.
“Your dedication to the Firefighters Charity, raising 10s of thousands of pounds running marathons across the globe, from London to Chicago, NY, Paris, Berlin, and of course, the Cornish marathon.
“You were also organised the lady’s driver challenge at Portreath. Your tireless efforts in raising funds and awareness have made a lasting impact on so many lives beyond your professional achievements, you are a cornerstone of all social gatherings, bringing joy and laughter with your presence.”
Mr Griffin was also described as a tireless fundraiser in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity and other good causes during his time at Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
One of his most notable fundraisers involved semi-emulating a famous stunt by David Blaine where he was in a box for 44 days, with Mr Griffin opting to be in a box for 44 hours.
One of his most recent charitable events involved raising money for charities working to support those with pancreatic cancer, one of the most deadly forms of the disease.