Brian Clemens, councillor for Land’s End division which includes the Cape Cornwall bus route, said: “I raised the issue around the withdrawal of the school transport on all 16 discretionary routes in May this year having been made aware that the intention was to withdraw the service as of September. While the cabinet have not stopped the service, this review, I believe, is skewed to achieve the answer they want, to withdraw the service next year. That is something I oppose and will continue to do as I have seen no improvement to the proposed routes and still consider them unsafe.