“Cornwall Council tells us there are other such properties around the county. This is definitely the way forward and Looe is going to be the pioneer,” said Simon. “The Coastguard Flats is a Grade II Listed building but that’s a benefit. We’re going to do it all properly and preserve it for the long term. With the energy efficiency measures, energy bills here will be almost zero – and that will be amazing for the people on low incomes that we are trying to support.”