South West to receive £42,022,980 of funding targeted at those who need it the most including vulnerable families and people at risk of rough sleeping.
Councils to provide on the ground support such as paying rent arrears, finding new homes and mediation with landlords to avoid evictions.
£1.8 million to help provide temporary accommodation for victims of domestic abuse and their children.
Part of a £2 billion package of government support to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping over three years.
Vulnerable families and people in the South West will be protected from homelessness by £42,022,980 of funding, the government has announced today, (Friday 23 December).
All councils in England will receive funding from the £654 million Homelessness Prevention Grant, which they can use to provide vital support to those who need it the most in their local areas.
Services include providing temporary accommodation for families, helping individuals pay deposits for new homes and mediation with landlords to avoid eviction.
£1.8 million of this funding is to help the council support homeless domestic abuse victims, ensuring no one has to stay with their abuser for fear of not having a roof overtheir head.
Today’s funding follows a £50 million top up to the grant, announced last month and forms part of the Government’s £2 billion package of support to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping, outlined earlier this year.
Councils have a statutory duty to ensure no family is left without a roof over their heads and this funding will help them to carry this duty out.
The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said: “The government is determined to end rough sleeping and tackle homelessness because for too many people, the opportunity to celebrate Christmas in a warm and safe environment is beyond reach. “We know that words alone are not enough. That is why government is investing £2 billion over the next three years to give some of the most vulnerable people a roof over their heads, along with targeted support to rebuild their lives. “Today’s announcement will provide vital support to families who are at risk of rough sleeping, including by providing temporary accommodation and helping with deposits”
Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Felicity Buchan said: “Everyone should have a safe and secure home. This Government is determined to prevent homelessness and to get vulnerable families and individuals the support they need. Whether it’s emergency housing, support to pay a deposit, or mediation to prevent eviction, today’s package will provide help to those who need it the most at the discretion of those who know them best.”
Last year, 12,910 households in the South West have had their homelessness successfully prevented or relieved.
Councils can use the money flexibly based on their knowledge of the local area and the local housing market. Many councils use the funding to offer mediation services for landlords and tenants to prevent evictions or implement special programmes to identify root causes of homelessness.
To ensure distribution of funding is reflective of current pressures and demand in areas across England, the department consulted councils and other interested stakeholders on amending the funding arrangements for the grant earlier this year. Today’s allocations reflect this new formula.