ONE OF the largest steam fairs in the south west is returning to the scenic Boconnoc Estate from Friday, August 7 to Sunday, August 9.
Since 1999, the Boconnoc Steam Fair has attracted ever-growing crowds who come to admire an impressive collection of engines and vehicles.
Thousands of visitors flock to Lostwithiel each year for an event that is organised by the Liskeard Steam and Vintage Club. There is sure to be something for everyone at the fair this year, ensuring fun for all the family.
The show features a wide variety of full size and miniature steam engines, motorcycles, tractors, classic cars, stationary working engines as well as commercial and military vehicles.
As well as plenty of events taking place in the main show ring, there will be a whole host of trade stands, craft tents, food and drink outlets, as well as live entertainment, trailer rides, a fun fair and lawnmower racing.
The Boconnoc Steam Fair is more than just a gathering of vintage machinery, it is a celebration of history, community, and the enduring appeal of industrial heritage.
For more information on the event, visit: boconnocsteamfair.co.uk
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