In the run up to another Bank Holiday weekend, it's looking like the perfect week to have a few BBQ's in your garden.
Tomorrow (May 23)
Will be a largely dry day with lots of sunny spells and highs of 18 degrees. Looking to get slightly overcast at around 5pm.
Wednesday to Friday (May 24 - 26)
High pressure is looking to keep the rest of the week dry and bright. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs reaching up to 20 degrees.
The weekend and bank holiday Monday (May 29)
It will be perfect beach weather with lots of bright sunshine and highs of up to 20 degrees.
Have a good Spring bank holiday and make sure to pack your suncream!