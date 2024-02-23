As the weekend approaches, many residents will be getting ready to enjoy their weekend plans, but what has the weather got in store?
Here’s what to expect from weather across Cornwall this weekend:
Launceston
Saturday
Heavy showers changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.
8°C Feels like 4°C
Sunday
Light rain.
9°C Feels like 6°C
Bodmin
Saturday
Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
8°C Feels like 4` °C
Sunday
Heavy rain.
8°C Feels like 5°C
Liskeard
Saturday
Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
8°C Feels like 3°C
Sunday
Heavy Rain
8°C Feels like 4°C
Newquay
Saturday
Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
9°C Feels like 6°C
Sunday
Light Rain
10°C Feels like 7°C
Truro
Saturday
Light showers changing to cloudy in the afternoon.
9°C Feels like 5°C
Sunday
Heavy Rain.
10°C Feels like 6°C