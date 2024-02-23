As the weekend approaches, many residents will be getting ready to enjoy their weekend plans, but what has the weather got in store?  

Here’s what to expect from weather across Cornwall this weekend:  

Launceston  

Saturday 

Heavy showers changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. 

8°C Feels like 4°C 

Sunday  

Light rain. 

9°C Feels like 6°C 

Bodmin  

Saturday  

Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning. 

8°C Feels like 4` °C  

Sunday  

Heavy rain. 

8°C Feels like 5°C 

Liskeard  

Saturday 

Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning. 

8°C Feels like 3°C 

Sunday 

Heavy Rain  

8°C Feels like 4°C 

Newquay  

Saturday  

Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning. 

9°C Feels like 6°C 

Sunday 

Light Rain  

10°C Feels like 7°C  

Truro  

Saturday 

Light showers changing to cloudy in the afternoon. 

9°C Feels like 5°C 

Sunday 

Heavy Rain.  

10°C Feels like 6°C 

 