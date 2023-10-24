New Ballroom Dance Class
It has been a busy and productive week at Liskeard Radio which kicked off on Thursday lunchtime with Sheila Brock joining us to discuss her new dance class starting in Looe at the end of October.
Sheila is a local ‘treasure’ who set up Sheila’s School of Dance 29 years ago teaching children of all ages, from, she says, “3 years to 103 years!”
Some of her original dancers are now the parents of current students and her seasonal dance shows continue to be a permanent fixture on the local events calendar.
The new class capitalises on the ‘Strictly’ fever and focuses on Ballroom and its associated dances. It will be held at Looe Family Hub on The Barbican starting at 8pm on Tuesday 31st October.
Anyone interested can contact Sheila on 07866 771429 for further information
A short interview with Sheila can be found on the Liskeard Radio Facebook Page.
Liskeard Traders Xmas Parking Scheme
Next stop was meeting Liskeard Traders Association Deputy Chair Tracy Adams at the premises of Jane Louise in Pike Street.
In an interview with Mike Allsopp, Tracy announced the launch of a new scheme looking to increase town centre retail footfall over the upcoming Xmas period in Liskeard.
Simply put, local participating traders will discount goods bought at their premises upon receipt of the customers car parking ticket. The offer will also be extended to bus travellers.
Currently more than 50 retailers have subscribed to the offer with more joining the ranks. Participation will be indicated by signage at the retailers premises and on their own social media pages.
The scheme is due to the efforts and legwork of Tracy, Traders Association Chair Linda Moore and Cllr Nick Craker and it is hoped it will continue on into January, subject to it’s success.
The interview, just four minutes in duration, can also be found on the Liskeard Radio Facebook page and gives full details of how to claim the discounts.
Liskeard & District Agricultural Association
Finally, Thursday evening saw the Annual General Meeting of the Liskeard and District Agricultural Association which was able to report on the outcome of the Town Show held at Merrymeet in July
Full details of such will be subject of a press release.
Liskeard Radio were very proud to play a big part at the show supporting the live music stand and the performing bands and artists.
In recognition of such not only were they invited to the AGM but also nominated Mike Allsopp as a member of the Entertainment Committee for a three-year tenure.
Mike was, of course, honoured to accept the nomination on behalf of Liskeard Radio and was duly elected. He is keen to work with other committee members with ideas for the 2024 show in July and thereafter
Opportunities at Liskeard Radio
As always we are looking for volunteers with time to support their Community Radio Station, beit as a presenter, tech or admin we will always offer training and support to interested parties.