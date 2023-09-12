It’s been a week of glorious weather in the South West and with two more events still to come on the summer calendar we are hoping it will continue for a little while yet.
As reported last week the Liskeard Radio Roadshow team are taking part in the ‘Looe Weekender’ this coming Friday and Saturday with a great line up of talented performers at the Hannafore Kiosk venue kicking off at 10am. We are hoping to broadcast some of the acts live so, if you can’t make the gig, just tune in on www.liskeardradio.com
A full list of performance times and details is available via the Hannafore Kiosk Facebook page.
Lions Carnival Fun Day
Saturday, September 23 sees the Liskeard Lions’ Carnival Fun Day at Castle Park.
Kicking off at 10am, through til 4pm, the day boasts more than thirty stalls with crafts, games food and live entertainment, including the fabulous Samba Kernow.
There will also be a dog show and family fancy dress competition for all ages plus, of course, the Liskeard Radio Team doing what they do best!
So, why not grab yourself a picnic and blanket and join Lisa, her team and ourselves for another great day at the park.
Volunteers and Funding
Liskeard Radio is a Community station run completely by a talented group of volunteers with a passion for music and music tech and, with our increasing involvement in events in and around the local area, we are always looking to increase the size of our ‘family’ and invite interested individuals to consider joining us.
It may be that you’d like to present your own studio show, join our Roadshow Team or just to support us with your I.T. or social media skills....the choice is yours and training will be given where necessary.
Whichever you decide to do you’ll have fun whilst being part of a great team serving our local communities...just contact us via our web page on www.liskeardradio.com/contact.
As a self-funding organisation Liskeard Radio relies entirly upon grants, donations and advertising income to cover the costs of our studio, equipment and our involvement in the events we support.
If you are a local business considering how to invest your promotional budget then maybe we might just have the answer for you.
Our advertising packages are very affordable and offer the opportunity to use the power of the airwaves and both social and local media to reach potential customers
Options include your own thirty second voice/music adverts plus options to have company logos and links on our website and social media platforms.
If you are interested visit www.liskeardradio.com/advertising for further details.