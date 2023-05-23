Cornish quartet Colour TV are running away with 2023 in terms of making this their year and here comes another single to maintain the momentum they’ve already built up. ‘Vanilla’ channels an early Nirvana vibe on the strained intro guitar notes before the rest of the band come crashing through the wall without a care for their own safety. If Suede or the Smiths had gone to the States and hung out with more garage and grunge bands then this is the sound they might have come back with but, as it is, we had to wait for four lads from Liskeard. Urgent, breathless, raw and powerful but still with a stylish flourish and swagger which makes Colour TV such an irresistible proposition. Keep ‘em coming chaps, we’re hungry for more.