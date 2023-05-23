Colour TV - Vanilla
Release Date: 25th May 2023
Cornish quartet Colour TV are running away with 2023 in terms of making this their year and here comes another single to maintain the momentum they’ve already built up. ‘Vanilla’ channels an early Nirvana vibe on the strained intro guitar notes before the rest of the band come crashing through the wall without a care for their own safety. If Suede or the Smiths had gone to the States and hung out with more garage and grunge bands then this is the sound they might have come back with but, as it is, we had to wait for four lads from Liskeard. Urgent, breathless, raw and powerful but still with a stylish flourish and swagger which makes Colour TV such an irresistible proposition. Keep ‘em coming chaps, we’re hungry for more.
You can listen again to Liskeard Radio DJ Paul Program’s interview with Sam Durneen and Jack Yeo from Colour TV from the tail end of last year on www.mixcloud.com/LiskeardRadio/liskeard-unsigned-show-featuring-colour-tv/
More information: www.facebook.com/onourcolourtv
Lily Ward - Shelter
Release Date: Out Now
I’m constantly impressed by Cornish artist Lily Ward who has a real freshness and creativity about her releases. New single ‘Shelter’ bubbles and bounces with expectant and exciting energy sewn together by Ward’s assured vocal that sways between breathy vulnerability and pop confidence. When the beat drops in there’s a real 90s vibe which sets this apart from most current artists on the scene and that’s what makes Lily Ward such an exciting prospect. If you haven’t had the pleasure yet then you really need to get involved ASAP because it’s only a matter of time before her music goes global.
More information: www.facebook.com/lilyrward
You can read more articles by local author Roland Monger on his website Listen With Monger at www.listenwithmonger.blogspot.com and listen again to Roland’s shows on Liskeard Radio at www.mixcloud.com/liskeardradio
You can listen to Liskeard Radio live via www.liskeardradio.com and catch up with past shows on Mixcloud.