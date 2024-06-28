A chilling anthology of original ghost stories from the cream of current Cornish storytellers has hit the shelves.
The spooky, spirit-laden collection, entitled 13 Cornish Ghost Stories, features tales from around the duchy, from Fowey to West Penwith, Bodmin Moor to Falmouth.
Writers include novelists Emily Barr, Liz Fenwick and Jane Johnson, and former Kneehigh member Annamaria Murphy.
The anthology started life as a lunch conversation between authors and co-editors Marie Macneill and Joanne Ella Parsons at the Haunted Landscapes Conference, held at Falmouth University in 2023.
Marie describes the collection as “an eclectic and haunting mix of new stories drawing inspiration from Cornwall’s romantic and treacherous land and seascapes”.