The final weekend of this year’s Heritage Open Days gives you a last chance to enjoy the county’s rich history and stunning landscapes.
The Heritage Open Days festival, which is celebrated across England, offers a rare opportunity to explore some of Cornwall’s most intriguing historical sites and hidden gems, all free of charge. It ends on Sunday September 15.
Godolphin House, Helston
Discover the rich and vibrant history of this ancient site, learn more about those who lived and worked here, and explore the tranquillity of the gardens which are thought to be some of the oldest in Europe. The tea-room serves hot and cold drinks, light savoury snacks and a range of cakes. There's also a second-hand bookshop.
Trerice Manor, Newquay On Saturday (Sept 14) you can explore all Trerice has to offer for free this Heritage Open Day, including archival displays, dressing up and outdoor games. Enjoy informative talks about the history of the property, take a look through archival material dating back to the 1950s, explore the house and outbuildings, and take a stroll around the garden, open from 1030am until 4pm.
Levant Mine and Beam Engine, Trewellard, Pendeen
On Sunday there’s a last chance for a new look at the only surviving steam-powered beam engine in its original engine house on the Tin Coast. Understand the why and how of the engine and see it in action at Levant Mine. An additional tour will showcase the beam engine and its work in extracting ore from under the sea. This engine-focused tour will show you the power of steam.
Trengwainton Garden, Madron, Penzance
On Sunday there is free entry to Trengwainton to enjoy winding wooded paths, sea views and plants from across the globe. Experience the garden with your senses and learn more about the connections between people and plants. The café serves hot and cold drinks, light savoury snacks and a range of cakes, plus sweet and savoury gluten-free options. There's also a shop, plant centre and second-hand bookshop. Open from 10am to 5pm. For a full list go to heritageopendays.org.uk