“My sister was playing Beatles records, whilst my Mum, who nurtured my love of poetry and the arts, was listening to Dylan and later on a lot of the great 70s singer songwriters... Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and the like. I soaked all of this up and by the early 70s there was a lot of exciting things happening and I began discovering new bands of my own and going to live concerts. As a result of my ongoing musical education, over the years I have developed an eclectic taste ranging from Bowie to Bartok. A proud musical memento in my life, which I still have, is a school report in which my housemaster wrote... “with such important exams on the horizon, think it would be advisable if he were to leave his record collection at home“. Over the last 50 or more years I have acquired a library of music amounting to well over a thousand albums from all musical genres, I still delight in listening to current music and also remain an enthusiastic follower of the local music scene where there are some very talented musicians coming through.