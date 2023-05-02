A year after opening, the eyes of the railway speculators were already transfixed on this nascent, odd little railway linking two towns and nowhere else. In 1835, the first company to buy out the Bodmin and Wadebridge Railway was a group called the Cornwall and Devon railway which had hoped to connect it to a planned railway line linking Falmouth with London via the Bodmin and Wadebridge line and the London and South Western Railway network. It bought the railway for a princely £35,000. However, the C&DC never managed to get approval for their planned railway line, so all they had to show for it was the Bodmin and Wadebridge as it was first constructed.