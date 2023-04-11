Sod cutting, however, was as far as it would go, for nothing happened after that date. No further building commenced on the extension and by October 1891, by which the deadline in the Act of Parliament would expire for its construction, it was looking extremely unlikely there would be a railway line at all. LSWR petitioned for an extension of a year to build the railways. This was granted, but by May 1892, no work had commenced, so the LSWR submitted a further bill to abandon the proposals altogether, with the ‘Holsworthy and Bude Railway Abandonment Act’ passed by Parliament on May 20, 1892.