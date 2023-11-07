“Mrs Jarley and her wax dummies were a popular part of Victorian social life,” explains Ms Threadgould, a TV Producer by trade. “Mrs Jarley is a show woman with a great line of patter. Everyone would have known that a Jarley show would be funny, interesting and, frankly, bizarre! In the 1880’s there was a touring version doing the rounds in West Cornwall with characters called Chang the Chinese Giant and the Giggler.