Year 3, 4, 5 and 6 boys and girls competed against each other last Friday (March 3) at the fifth and final event of the Primary Schools cross country season at the Bake Lakes course in Saltash.
Parents, carers, friends and teachers have sent in their words of congratulations.
Louise Saberton commented: “Naomi and Mrs Saberton would like to congratulate all the runners from Darite Primary Academy. Can we say a special well done to our year 6’s for completing their last ever race after starting cross country in Year 3! We are super proud of you all.”
Claire Hart said: "These are my 2 daughters Merryn Hart (10) and Lowenna Hart (8) from Sir Robert Geffery School, Landrake, ran the course on Friday. This was Merryn’s last league run as she will be leaving for secondary school this September. They both agreed this was one of the toughest courses in the league."
Natalie Thomas explained: " A little pic of Louie, 10, and Arwen Thomas, 9, at Bake Lakes on Fri. Louie came 43rd in Y5/6 boys. Arwen came 11th in girls Y5/6. They said that course was hard! We're looking forward to the Fun Run this week (myself included!) "
Jenny Lentell from Quethiock School sends her congratulations to all of the runners from Quethiock School for competing at the the Bakes Lakes Cross Country League.
Bake Lakes results
Year 3 and 4 girls race:
1st - Anna Gurney, Year 4, Landrake
2nd - Holly White, Year 4, St Nicolas
3rd - Emilia Kennedy, Year 3, Pensilva
Year 3 and 4 boys race:
1st - Conner Francombe, Year 3, Lewannick
2nd - Dexter Sergeant Year 4, St Germans
3rd- Ellis McComes, Year 4, Landrake
Year 5 and 6 girls race:
1st - Jazz Jackman, Year 6, Polperro
2nd - Florence Zinn, Year 4, Carbeile
3rd - Gracie-Anne Wiltshire, Year 5, Quethiock
Year 5 and 6 boys race:
1st - Sam Richardson, Year 6, St Germans
2nd - Lucas Sweeney, Year 5, Bishop Cornish
3rd - Emerson Libby, Year 6, Menheniot