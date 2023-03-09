Year 3, 4, 5 and 6 boys and girls competed against each other last Friday (March 3) at the fifth and final event of the Primary Schools cross country season at the Bake Lakes course in Saltash.

Parents, carers, friends and teachers have sent in their words of congratulations.

Louise Saberton commented: “Naomi and Mrs Saberton would like to congratulate all the runners from Darite Primary Academy. Can we say a special well done to our year 6’s for completing their last ever race after starting cross country in Year 3! We are super proud of you all.”

Claire Hart said: "These are my 2 daughters Merryn Hart (10)  and Lowenna Hart (8) from Sir Robert Geffery School, Landrake, ran the course on Friday. This was Merryn’s last league run as she will be leaving for secondary school this September. They both agreed this was one of the toughest courses in the league."

Natalie Thomas explained: " A little pic of Louie, 10, and Arwen Thomas, 9, at Bake Lakes on Fri. Louie came 43rd in Y5/6 boys. Arwen came 11th in girls Y5/6. They said that course was hard! We're looking forward to the Fun Run this week (myself included!) "

Jenny Lentell from Quethiock School sends her congratulations to all of the runners from Quethiock School for competing at the the Bakes Lakes Cross Country League.

Lewannick Primary school at Bakes Lakes
Lewannick Primary school at Bakes Lakes ( )

Connor Francome from Lewannick Primary school came first in the Year 3 and 4 boys race a Bakes Lakes
Connor Francome from Lewannick Primary school came first in the Year 3 and 4 boys race a Bakes Lakes ( )

Bake Lakes results

Year 3 and 4 girls race:

1st - Anna Gurney, Year 4, Landrake

2nd - Holly White, Year 4, St Nicolas

3rd - Emilia Kennedy, Year 3, Pensilva

Year 3 and 4 boys race:

1st - Conner Francombe, Year 3, Lewannick

2nd - Dexter Sergeant Year 4, St Germans

3rd- Ellis McComes, Year 4, Landrake

Year 5 and 6 girls race:

1st - Jazz Jackman, Year 6, Polperro

2nd - Florence Zinn, Year 4, Carbeile

3rd - Gracie-Anne Wiltshire, Year 5, Quethiock

Year 5 and 6 boys race:

1st - Sam Richardson, Year 6, St Germans

2nd - Lucas Sweeney, Year 5, Bishop Cornish

3rd - Emerson Libby, Year 6, Menheniot