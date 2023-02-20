Hailing from the Isle of Skye, the Peatbog Faeries are renowned for their inventive blend of traditional Scottish jigs and reels with contemporary dance music, drawing inspiration from jazz, pop, techno and more.
The group are confident in their style, making music which is completely original, upbeat and intense in the best possible way. With every new piece of material written or new stage performed on, the 7-piece continue to develop and grow - resulting in an ever-evolving sound and ever-progressive performance.
Now in their third decade as a band, 2022 saw the addition of the superbly talented Shetlander Norman Wilmore on keys and alto sax, joining renowned multi-instrumentalist Innes Watson on acoustic guitar, fiddle and vocals and the incomparable Stu Brown on drums, electronics and percussion, Peter Morrison on pipes and whistles, Ross Couper on fiddle and vocals, Tom Salter on guitar, and Innes Hutton on bass.
Liskeard audiences will have the opportunity to hear some brand new material from the Peatbog Faeries, who will be performing music from their new album I See a World,which is set to be released in May. The band are very excited to be playing some new music, with some of the new tracks featuring vocals that see the new members finally get a chance to add their own influences to the famous Peatbog Faeries sound.
Peter Morrison of the Peatbog Faeries said: “We can’t wait to get back out on the road and perform at some amazing venues up and down the UK. We’re ready to get the crowd going in Liskeard with some old favourites, and a chance to hear some new music that we hope you’ll love too!”
Since forming in 1991, the Peatbog Faeries have steadily grown in popularity and success, building up a loyal fanbase not just in Scotland, but around the world. The band have gone international with their unique, experimental brand of Celtic music, and have performed to audiences across the globe.
The Peatbog Faeries have built up a number of accolades over the years, including the Scots Trad Music Live Act of the Year Award - twice - and the Hands up for Trad Landmark Award.
They have released seven studio albums and two live albums.
To see The Peatbog Faeries on tour at Carnglaze Caverns in Liskeard, Cornwall on Tuesday, March 21 visit their website at: peatbogfaeries.com