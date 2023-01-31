Friday 3rd
Mojoes, Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm
Rock Steady, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday 4th
Russell Sinclair, Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm
13Guns, Social Club, Callington 9pm
Helen Goldsmith, The Globe, Looe 8.30pm
Tregony Teachers, Social Club, Tregonissey
Valkyrie Skys, The Bullers, Looe
Sunday 5th
Hard Doneby’s, Copley Arms, Hessenford 3pm
3 Minute Warning, The Bullers, Looe
Friday 10th
Bache Karaoke, Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm
Markey White Ska, The Globe, Looe 8.30pm
The Bail Jumpers, The Bullers, Looe
Flexxy Friday, JJs, Liskeard
Saturday 11th
Nick Mears, Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm
Disco, Social Club, Callington
STV from Fever FX, The Globe, Looe 8.30pm
Sin Pusher, Social Club, Tregonissey
Mustard, The Bullers, Looe
Whiskey Falls, Social Club, Saltash
AudioRage, After Hours, Liskeard
Sunday 12th
Unity Moon & Bicycle Repair man, Copley Arms, Hessenford 3pm
The Prevention, The Bullers, Looe
Friday 17th
Christian Sleeps, Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm
Naffco 54 , The Bullers, Looe
Saturday 18th
Dark Station, Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm
Whiskey Falls, Social Club, Callington
True Collision, Social Club, Tregonissey
Queen Tribute Act, Social Club Saltash (SOLD OUT)
Shite Nite, The Bullers, Looe
Sunday 19th
Unusual Suspect, Copley Arms, Hessenford 3pm
Nick Ward, The Globe, Looe 3.30pm
Hothouse Combo, The Bullers, Looe
Friday 24th
Budgie Smugglers, Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm
Dew barf, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday 25th
Paul Taylor Vinyl(DJ), Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm
Phoenix 5, Social Club, Callington
Jail House, Social Club, Tregonissey
The Morzim, Social Club, Saltash
Dead Horses, The Bullers, Looe
Sunday 26th
Joss Taylor, Copley Arms, Hessenford 3pm
The Horizons, The Globe, Looe 3.30pm
RootZmill, The Bullers, Looe
In addition:
The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.
The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm
For more music and information visit fm.phluidrecords.co.uk