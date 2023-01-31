Friday 3rd

Mojoes, Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm

Rock Steady, The Bullers, Looe

Saturday 4th

Russell Sinclair, Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm

13Guns, Social Club, Callington 9pm

Helen Goldsmith, The Globe, Looe 8.30pm

Tregony Teachers, Social Club, Tregonissey

Valkyrie Skys, The Bullers, Looe

Sunday 5th 

Hard Doneby’s, Copley Arms, Hessenford 3pm

3 Minute Warning, The Bullers, Looe

Friday 10th

Bache Karaoke, Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm

Markey White Ska, The Globe, Looe 8.30pm

The Bail Jumpers, The Bullers, Looe

Flexxy Friday, JJs, Liskeard

Saturday 11th 

Nick Mears, Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm

Disco, Social Club, Callington

STV from Fever FX, The Globe, Looe 8.30pm

Sin Pusher, Social Club, Tregonissey

Mustard, The Bullers, Looe

Whiskey Falls, Social Club, Saltash

AudioRage, After Hours, Liskeard

Sunday 12th 

Unity Moon & Bicycle Repair man, Copley Arms, Hessenford 3pm

The Prevention, The Bullers, Looe

Friday 17th

Christian Sleeps, Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm

Naffco 54 , The Bullers, Looe

Saturday 18th 

Dark Station, Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm

Whiskey Falls, Social Club, Callington

True Collision, Social Club, Tregonissey

Queen Tribute Act, Social Club Saltash (SOLD OUT)

Shite Nite, The Bullers, Looe

Sunday 19th 

Unusual Suspect, Copley Arms, Hessenford 3pm

Nick Ward, The Globe, Looe 3.30pm

Hothouse Combo, The Bullers, Looe

Friday 24th

Budgie Smugglers, Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm

Dew barf, The Bullers, Looe

Saturday 25th

Paul Taylor Vinyl(DJ), Copley Arms, Hessenford 8pm

Phoenix 5, Social Club, Callington

Jail House, Social Club, Tregonissey

The Morzim, Social Club, Saltash

Dead Horses, The Bullers, Looe

Sunday 26th 

Joss Taylor, Copley Arms, Hessenford 3pm

The Horizons, The Globe, Looe 3.30pm

RootZmill, The Bullers, Looe

In addition: 

The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.

The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm

For more music and information visit fm.phluidrecords.co.uk 