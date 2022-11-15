The Mayor and Mayoress of Saltash paid their respects by the waterside
Friday 18th November 2022 8:00 am
(Mike Pitches Photography )
To remember all those who lost their lives or been affected by conflict during the wars, the Mayor and Mayoress of Saltash laid wreaths on the Waterside, the railway station and at St Stephens War memorial. The town also held a Remembrance day service where the Mayor and Mayoress laid a wreath at the memorial outside of St Nicolas and St Faith Church and were joined by many organisation and individuals who paid their respects.
(Mike Pitches Photography )
