Police have named the man who died following a collision near Liskeard.

Rohan Jeremiah Hicks, 21, from Looe, died following a collision involving two motorbikes, which happened at around 10pm, on Wednesday 29 June, on the on the B3252 at Horningtops between Looe and Liskeard.

The family of Rohan have paid tribute to him.

They said: “Rohan was tragically killed in a road traffic collision on June 29, 2022.

“He was born in Plymouth during the millennium and had one older brother Callum and a younger sister Niamh.

“Rohan‘s ambition from an early age was to join the Royal Navy which he did in 2019.

“Rohan was so proud of being an air engineering technician in the Royal Navy and was currently completing his Leading Hand qualification course.

“Rohan was described by everyone who knew him as an ambitious, driven, kind-hearted, annoying, and charismatic gentleman, with a wicked sense of humour; he loved his family and friends so much and they all adored him.

“Rohan lived life to the full and his energy was contagious. We have taken a great deal of comfort from the kind messages on social media from both his friends and people who knew him and the family would like to thank everyone for their kindness.

“It would appear that Rohan touched many more lives in a positive way than even his family knew about.

“We have been devastated by his death and our lives and the lives of anyone who knew him will be poorer for no longer having him in it.”

Tributes have also been paid from the Royal Navy.

A spokesperson said: “Air Engineering Technician (AET) Rohan Hicks joined the Royal Navy in September 2019 and spent much of his career training and serving at RNAS Yeovilton with 815 Squadron.

“Rohan joined Royal Navy Air Engineering and Survival School, HMS Sultan from the Wildcat Maritime Force, HMS Heron on 13 June 2022, to begin Leading Air Engineering Technician (Avionics) career course after being successfully selected for promotion.

“Having previously served on 825 Squadron and 207 Flight, 815 Squadron on board HMS Montrose, he was full of enthusiasm and keen to complete this next phase of training as part of his career within the Royal Navy.

Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan, Captain Jo Deakin, said: “Rohan had exceptionally high personal and professional standards and he had yet to realise his full potential within the Royal Navy.

“He will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues who highly valued his friendship. We will remember him as a dedicated and passionate sailor and are proud he was part of our Royal Navy family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rohan’s family and friends at this time.”

The Air Engineering Officer of 815 Naval Air Squadron (NAS), Lieutenant Commander Megan Ashton, said: “Rohan made a significant contribution to the output of 815 NAS whilst deployed with 207 Flight onboard HMS Montrose in 2021.

“He was a very sociable person who was keen to get involved in all aspects of the flight and life onboard the ship, relishing the opportunities available to him whilst deployed including adventurous training and sports.

“His friends and colleagues on 207 Flight will remember him as easy-going and charismatic; he loved football and Formula 1. Our sincerest condolences are with Rohan’s family and friends at this time.”

Officers continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 789 of 29/06/22.

