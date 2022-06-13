The Liskeard Royal British Legion act of remembrance of the Falklands war will take place this weekend

The Liskeard Royal British Legion are inviting the general public to join the Royal British Legion Act of Remembrance to mark the ending of hostilities in the Falklands 40 years ago.

The date for this event is Sunday, June 19 at 11am, it will take place at the Cenoptaph on Castle Hill in Liskeard, with members of the Town Council, Royal Naval Association and others present.

It will be a short tribute and wreath laying to honour those who served in the conflict and for those who did not return. This area, where many families lived being linked very closely to Plymouth Naval Base, felt a very close connection with this conflict and it is right that their service is remembered here in town.