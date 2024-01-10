In 1852, William joined the Royal Navy and saw action in a variety of campaigns on a variety of warships including in 1852 on the HMS Vulture, William then signed onto a 10 year continuous service engagement in 1854, then in 1860 on the HMS Niger a steam corvette, 1500 tonnes with 14 guns, HMS Cambridge a training ship based near Torpoint, HMS St George, 1867 on the HMS Rodney and finally in 1868 he left the navy as a petty officer.