Water levels are improving in Cornwall, but are still far below the levels seen this time last year.
That's according to South West Water, who in their latest update have said that Colliford Lake, on Bodmin Moor is currently at 49% capacity.
The storage level for all the reservoirs owned by South West Water currently stands at just over 70% of capacity, whereas this time last year the figure was just over 90%. The South West Water network is entirely derived from reservoirs.
The latest figures come as the hosepipe ban, which was introduced on August 23, 2022 to Cornwall and parts of Devon amid a drought still remains in place, with no indication that it is set to end any time soon.
On its website, South West Water explains why the hose pipe ban remains in place.
It said: "Our region remains officially in drought and a Temporary Use Ban (known as a hosepipe ban) remains in place for Cornwall and a small part of North Devon. These affected areas are shown on the map.
"Reservoir levels are recovering across Cornwall and Devon, but remain 17% lower than this time last year. Our customers' actions to save water really are making an extraordinary difference to the rate of this recovery.
"Overall reservoir resources are stable at 73% for the region, but levels are much lower in Cornwall which was particularly affected by record-high demand and dry weather in 2022. We continue to work closely with the National Drought Group and all relevant agencies to ensure comprehensive plans are in place to manage water resources throughout 2023."
Current Reservoir Storage Levels (week ending February 26)
Large Reservoirs
Roadford - 58% capacity (20129/34500 MI)
Colliford - 49% capacity (13961/28450 MI)
Wimbleball - 97% capacity (20690/21320 MI)
Stithians - 92% capacity (4561/4967 MI)
Burrator - 81% capacity (3428/4210 MI)
Small Reservoirs
Argal - 99% capacity (1283/1302 MI)
College - 100% capacity (246/246 MI)
Crowdy - 96% capacity (976/1022 MI)
Siblyback - 99% capacity (3147/3182 MI)
Upper Tamar - 100% capacity (1477/1477 MI)
Wistlandpound - 100% capacity (1550/1550 MI)
Meldon - 92% capacity (2767/3020 MI)
Fernworthy - 99% capacity (1749/1765 MI)
Kennick, Tottiford and Trenchford - 91% capacity (1827/2011 MI)
Avon - 90% capacity (1182/1313 MI)
Venford - 100% capacity (740/740 MI)