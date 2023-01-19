A FATHER’S plans to create two building plots for his daughters on a field south of La Valsa Mere, Rosennanon, Bodmin have not been welcomed by planners.
The site is on the road towards St Wenn outside, but adjoining, the settlement boundary of Rosenannon.
Development Officer Gemma Old said the land had a greater affinity to the open countryside rather than to the built form of the settlement and concluded it was not considered an appropriate location for infill or rounding off development.
The applicant, Alan Bennallick, was advised that if a proposal was put forward as a rural exception site, it has the potential to be supported subject to an affordable housing scheme for local need and the significant reduction in the proposed plot sizes.
A NEW home can be built on land north of 64 St Stephens Road, Warfelton Crescent, Saltash. But one of the neighbours will not be happy.
Helen Heard had objected saying the new property would obstruct the natural light into her kitchen and garden. She added that the addition of a new property would substantially reduce the availability of on-street parking in an area where parking is an issue.
FOUR more homes may be built on land adjacent to Little Chimneys at Widegates.
Pre-application advice has been sought for the site which has already received planning permission for four houses which are under construction.
OUTLINE planning has been applied for for a house on land east of Endsleigh Terrace, Coldstyle Road, Liskeard, using the existing vehicular access.
A DETACHED home is proposed for land at the rear of 62, St Stephens Road, Saltash. Planning has been applied for.
PLANNING has been applied for to convert two barns into two homes at Talland Barton Farm, Talland Bay.
The scheme is almost identical to one approved in 2017.
PERMISSION has been applied for to build a house on the allotment at 1 Camel Valley Cottages, Dunmere.
PLANNING permission has been submitted to put two holiday lodges on land north of Rivermead House, Two Waters Foot.
REDUNDANT stables on land west of Two Chimneys at Higher Downgate, Callington, could be turned into homes. Planning has been applied for.
AN additional home can be built on Snowdon Court, Shute Lane, Pensilva, near to a recently completed four-house development.
A BARN at Old Stables Farm, St Stephens can be converted into a home with an office and garage.
CONCERNS about an unacceptable risk to life and property and the loss of trees are the reasons a planning application for three holiday lodges on part of a disused quarry adjacent to the Notter Bridge Inn has been refused. The site was home to the former Notter Animal Park.
The refusal notice said that in seeking to locate the development partially in a flood zone, the proposal poses an unacceptable risk to life and property from flooding in a manner that would not be resilient to climate change.
It added that the trees make a significant contribution to the semi-natural character of the area.
Their replacement by holiday lodges, due to their elevated position, would be harmfully conspicuous from public vantage points and would materially degrade the character of part of the Lynher Valley Area of Great Landscape Value.