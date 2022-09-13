The latest planning applications dealt with by Cornwall Council
PROSPECTIVE purchasers of Coodes solicitor’s office in Liskeard have approached Cornwall planners for pre-application advice on plans to turn the offices at Tredean House on Dean Street into residential use.
The Grade II listed building, built between 1834 and 1866, is in the conservation area.
The applicants, who are renting a similar property nearby, want to turn it into a family home for themselves and their two children.
- PRE-APPLICATION advice has been sought for the construction of five houses on an infill plot on land off Tywardreath Highway, Par.
- UP to five homes are planned for a small field to the east of Rame View, East Looe. ‘Permission in Principle’ has been sought.
The plot was the subject of a planning appeal in 2016 when permission was granted for ten homes – six affordable and four open market.
But the owners of the field say they have re-evaluated matters and want permission for an alternative scheme for open market houses which they claim will create a higher quality, more neighbourly form of development with a softer edge to the settlement.
They want permission for between three and five houses and to offer extended gardens to 12-24 Rame View by three metres and to 7 Rame View by six metres.
- PRE-APPLICATION advice has been sought for the erection of polytunnels for horticultural use on land north of Boscarne Mill, Nanstallon.
- PLANNING has been applied for to demolish Carinya at West Camps Bay, Downderry, and replace it with a self-build house with a detached garage.
- BODMIN COLLEGE has applied for permission to construct 21 replacement parking spaces on Lostwithiel Road, Bodmin.
- A FREESTANDING Portacabin and compost toilet is planned for Mill Lane Acres, Lower Petherell, Callington.
They are for the welfare of the existing agricultural tenants on the Farmstart site and occasional students who are training in horticulture and agriculture.
- PERMISSION has been sought to convert a garage at West Rose Farmhouse, St Breward, into a self-contained annexe for use in connection with the farmhouse.
- PLANS to turn a former residential home into houses or flats could have problems getting approved.
Fernleigh House on Fore Street, Albaston, Gunnislake is a detached two-storey house which accommodated 11 young adults with behavioural difficulties between 1990 and 2019.
The applicant, Alastair Tinto, is now considering subdividing the property to create one three-bed house and one four-bed house or converting the property into four flats.
Giving pre-application advice, Principal Development Officer George Shirley said the home is likely to qualify as a community facility, so its loss would likely need to be justified.
There was also concern that there was enough external space even with part of the building earmarked for demolition in the plan.
In conclusion, Mr Shirley said: ‘With this in mind, I don’t believe that it has been demonstrated the proposed use of the property for residential purposes would be likely acceptable.’
- PERMISSION has been granted for a detached house on land adjacent to Coxpark, Latchley, Gunnislake.
- A FIRST floor extension and alterations at Riverside Gallery and Studio, Golant has been approved.
- A REVISED scheme to build a house on land south of Melville Terrace, Duke Street, Lostwithiel is more appropriate than a previous application that was withdrawn according to pre-application advice.
Giving advice, Development Officer Jack Bromley said the latest plan is now more appropriate by reason of its scale, siting, form, design and mass.
However, in order to get planning permission, the applicant would need to demonstrate that suitable parking can be provided.
- THE GO-AHEAD has been given for an annexe at Dairy Cottage, Fletchersbridge Hill, Cardinham to be used as an independent dwelling.
- AN APPLICATION to build a three-bed house with a detached garage on land adjacent to Appletrees, Fentonadle, St Breward, has been withdrawn.
