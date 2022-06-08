THE latest issue of the Cornish Times is available in the shops now - and here is some of what you will find inside:

- The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend saw people turning out in force for a whole variety of fun activities as towns and villages all over the area staged their own special commemorative events, helping to foster a fantastic atmosphere and sense of community spirit for this landmark in history. We have words and pictures from these events in our Jubilee Pictures Special, including the return of Liskeard’s carnival, the lighting of beacons and the street parties and cream teas.

- Keeping with the Jubilee theme, we have the story of how Tideford and St Germans Royal British Legion members created a modern version of their founders photograph from 70 years ago - and also have a former ST Germans resident’s memories of receiving a commemorative mug from a Countess on the Queen’s Coronation Day in 1953.

- South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray was kept very busy attending a good number of the weekend’s Jubilee events and with this week’s Westminster column has the pictures to prove it along with her appreciation for the army of organisers and volunteers involved.

- In this week’s In My View column, Adam Sturtridge, chair of South East Cornwall Liberal Democrats, celebrates our culture of diversity after a weekend of not only celebrating the Jubilee but also meeting a group of visitors from Callington’s French twin town of Guipavas in Brittany. He also contrasts the Queen’s 70 years of dedicated public service with what he believes to be a lack of truth, integrity and honesty in the current Government.

- A parish council has asked Cornwall Council to stop in to prevent further felling of trees after local residents were shocked to see significant clearance along roadside verges in a season important to wildlife - particularly nesting birds.

- Meanwhile at historic Boconnoc, new trees have been planted - 28 elm trees to a number of clumps to not only mark the Jubilee but also to help replace the ones that grew luxuriantly on the estate before the arrival of Dutch elm disease.

- This week’s Events page has a feature on psychic and clairvoyant medium Steve Holbrook who made amazing predictions about the course that former cruise ship entertainer Jane MacDonald’s life and career would take - particularly into TV shows - and is now hosting an evening of clairvoyance in Cornwall. We also have our usual What’s on round-up.

- As well as our usual busy Community page with club and event resorts, we also have a special article on St Dominic Slimming Club, whose members have raised thousands of pounds for charities over the years but now, as they are mostly in their 80s, they are calling it a day. However, they went out on a high by presenting the Cornwall Air Ambulance charity with a giant cheque for £800.

- This week’s Cornish Times also has a special feature from Kerenza Moore on Liskeard holding its first Relay for Life event in aid of Cancer Research UK for three years. As well as pictures from this year’s event, we also have a special look at some special young people who have grown up with Relay for Life in the 15 years of its existence in Liskeard.

- Long-time Cornish Times correspondent Audrey Miller has written an obituary and tribute to former Saltash doctor Pamela Elizabeth Bearblock, who recently died at the age of 95 but who in her younger days became the first woman doctor in South East Cornwall and was at the Saltash practice for over 20 years.

- The Government has announced £78.5m in funding fo a brand new road linking St Austell with the A30 and aimed at reducing congestion, particularly for communities like Bugle and Roche. The news has been welcomed by local MP Steve Double as well as by the Transport Secretary and Roads Minister.

- It’s the week for Ray Roberts’ fascinating Nature Watch column and photographs. He’s once again been out exploring our hedgerows and not only explains where cuckoo-spit comes from but has also taken incredible pictures of a speckled bush cricket, a cardinal beetle, a tiny nettle-top moth and some of the flora to be seen on our doorstep.

- There are three pages of Farming in this week’s Cornish Times, including a report on the Cornwall Young Farmers Clubs’ Competitions Weekend at St Ives, news on how allowing land to be used for camping could prove to be a nice little earner for farmers, and a report on how organic farming is on the up. There are also our regular livestock market reports.

- There are six pages of Sport in this week’s Cornish Times - leading with the news that Mousehold have signed 6ft 4in tall attacking mid-fielder Reece Thomson from fellow Western League Premier Division side Saltash United.

We also report that Millbrook have boosted their coaching team by bringing in Gary Jeffery from Bodmin Town, and Lee Britchford, a Plymouth Argye Academy coach.

We also have news on Liskeard Athletic and Bodmin Town’s pre-season fixtures and schedules, and report that two local cricketers have been invited to the England Over-60s trial games.

This week’s Sports page also include a page of news and trophy pictures from Saltash United, plus the third part of our pictures from the Liskeard-Looe RFC Youth Presentation Evening accompanied by a report on Cornwall’s Bill Beaumont Cup final triumph against Cheshire at Twickenham, plus Cornwall Women’s Gill Burns Division Three Final rugby triumph against Notts, Lincs and Derby Women.

Other sports featuring this week are Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League action, Athletics, Point-to-Point, Fishing, Golf, Bowls and Snooker.

- Other popular features in this week’s Cornish Times include Family Announcements, Court reports, Viewfinder, Wordsearch, Puzzles page, Property, Homes and Gardens, Antiques and Auctions, Motoring, Care, Health and Wellbeing, Planning and Public Notices.