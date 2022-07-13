The history of Launceston Agricultural Show
Launceston Show was founded following a meeting held at the White Hart Hotel, Launceston on Saturday, February 19, 1887, under the chairmanship of C G Archer Esq., when it was resolved to:
λ Hold a ‘Horse Show’ for the district and that a public meeting should be held in the Guildhall, Launceston on Saturday, February 26, 1887. to elect a committee and make all necessary arrangements.
λ Following this second meeting it was agreed to make the sum of £130 available for prize money and that Thursday, August 21, 1887, be fixed as the date of the first Launceston Show.
Upon reading through the minute books many of the same local families are still connected with the Show today which can only prove the popularity and longevity of the event.
In the early years, the Show was held within the town boundary of Launceston at both Windmill and Hurdon, until moving to the current site at Kennards House in the mid 1950’s.
Launceston Horse Show as it was known in the early days was highly respected as an equestrian event, and before the popularity of the motor car large crowds gathered each year with the railways running special “Show Trains” from places such as Plymouth to the event.
