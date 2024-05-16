THE Cornwall College Group has announced the appointment of a new principle and chief executive.
The group, which encompasses campuses in Camborne, Newquay, and St Austell, as well as a number of colleges across the county, including Duchy College, Bicton College and Falmouth Marine School, has appointed Rob Bosworth as its new principle following the retirement of John Evans who is currently in the role.
Rob joins The Cornwall College Group (TCCG) from Exeter College, where he served as deputy chief executive officer.
Commenting on his new role, Rob said: “I am absolutely delighted to be appointed as the new Principal and Chief Executive of The Cornwall College Group.
“It has been overwhelming to experience the passion and commitment of the staff, and a real joy to meet the incredible students. I would like to take this opportunity to thank John Evans for his contribution to the region as Chief Executive.
“The college has made immense progress during his tenure. I look forward to working with the TCCG Board, the leadership team and college staff, to build on this, and ensure Cornwall and Devon have a world-class further education offering for its community.”
Recognised for his innovative approach to education, Rob is an Honorary member of the City and Guilds Group for his commitment to vocational excellence and innovative partnerships.
He continued: “In my experience, place-making, partnerships and people are at the heart of outstanding education and training.
“We will look to grow current partnerships and establish new ones, so the Cornwall and Devon economies can thrive with the necessary skills to deliver their ambitions. I know with the great team we have here at TCCG, we can continue to be a college the region can be proud of.”
Patrick Newberry, the TCCG chair of governors, said everyone was “delighted to welcome Rob to the group.
“His outstanding track record in further education and his integral role in the success of his current college assure us that he will build on the excellent work John Evans has done and ensure we remain an excellent college for learners and our community.”
Rob is set to start at TCCG on July 1.