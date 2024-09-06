Fabulous views and welcome parties; steep hills and burnt-out motors. Steven Webb’s Cornwall 500 challenge has had its ups and its downs, both literal and figurative.
But the most important thing is that he’s on target, both in mileage and in fundraising, with around £2,500 towards a £25,000 target for Cornwall Air Ambulance - the very first incarnation of which flew him to Salisbury for specialist treatment following the diving accident that left him paralysed.
That’s why he’s committed to raising £25,000 for Cornwall Air Ambulance’s #Heli2 Campaign to fund a second helicopter to cope with increasing demand.
“It’s great to have an amazing time, but I’m not doing it to prove I’m some kind of gladiator who can survive a challenge,” he told the Voice.
“None of this would be happening without people donating to those teams of paramedics who save lives. Without donations, they don’t exist. It’s the simplest but most important thing you can do.”
Steven, 51, left Truro’s Alverton Hotel on Sunday, September 1 – 33 years to the day since his life-changing accident. He plans to complete the 500-mile route in 20 days (plus rest stops) – an average of 25 miles a day - returning to Truro on Sunday, September 28.
Having ticked off the Roseland peninsula and the area around St Austell on days 1 and 2, he shinned up Cornwall’s south-east coast up to the River Tamar on days 3 and 4. From there, he headed up the valley to Launceston, and beyond to the north coast.
En route, commemorative plaques were delivered to locations including castles in St Mawes and Launceston, hotels such as The Nare and St Mellion, pubs from Portloe to Polruan, major tourist attractions like the Eden Project and the Lost Gardens of Heligan, National Trust gardens Trelissick to Antony, and ferries from the King Harry to Bodinnick and Cremyll.
In the process, Steven is learning more about the beauty on his doorstep. “I had never been to Polperro or Veryan, to my shame,” he said. “You hear these names without realising how picturesque these places are, because you travel mostly on main roads between towns. I am falling in love with Cornwall every day.”
He spoke to the Voice on a “rest day”, which coincided neatly with some of the wettest weather in weeks. The city councillor admitted to making the fatal mistake of checking his emails ahead of a planning meeting in the evening. “People have concerns, and these don’t stop for a month just because I’m doing something else.”
In the meantime, his new electric wheelchair was with Cornwall Mobility for a spot of TLC and R&R, having been put through its paces over four days, during which it covered over 100 miles from Truro to the Tamar Valley – an impressive achievement for both man and machine, especially given the undulating territory they have encountered.
“For 10 minutes, it would seem like the road is flat and clear - then you go round the corner and see a steep hill – like in Seaton, on the south-east coast. I’m sure my chair is breathes a sigh of relief, as do I, on the downhill,” he laughed.
There are plenty of joys to be had: “Some of the views along the coast are lovely – Rame reminded me of Scotland. On a nice day, it can be hard to imagine you’re doing something heroic – it’s when it’s cold and wet, your shoulders ache and you’ve still got eight miles to go, in an hour and 20 minutes, that I feel I’m working hard.”
Publicity is building, and he has found himself met by well-wishers who have followed his progress and turned out especially for selfies and to donate. “That makes it all worthwhile. I feel quite emotional.”
Steven travels with a flashing light, and avoids listening to music so he can hear the traffic. His support team travel ahead to ensure the route is safe, and to provide a get-out option should he ever feel unwell or need to take a break.
He’s often accompanied by friends and loved ones on an electric bike loaned by Clive Mitchell Cycles. These include Clive Kessell, who collaborated with Steven on the route. “I’m humbled by Steve’s tenacity and dogged determination,” he said. “He hasn’t missed any of the route, although some pedestrians did have to help push him up a steep hill. He’s doing an amazing job.”
Steven’s endeavour has been sponsored by Coodes Solicitors, and he has scheduled drop-ins at the firm’s offices around the county. Coodes’ marketing coordinator Jeni Luke said: “It’s great watching Steven’s progress on the Cornwall 500 - and what a challenge it is! The physical challenge of the roads of Cornwall is not to be underestimated, which is why it is so impressive to see how Steven is doing.
“It was an honour to give him a send-off from Truro and our staff at St Austell office gave him another great welcome. We look forward to wishing him well along his journey over the next few weeks.”
You can follow Steven’s progress on social media, including a link to a real-time GPS tracker app pinpointing his exact location.
Posts are interspersed with tales of others whose lives have been saved by Cornwall Air Ambulance – including Alan Tebbit, who suffered a cardiac arrest while driving a school coach between Veryan and Tregony on the Roseland peninsula. He was airlifted to Treliske Hospital, where he was fitted with a pacemaker and made a remarkable recovery.
Tim Bunting, chief executive at Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “Steven is an inspirational man and a very proud supporter of the charity - his story really is remarkable.
“Not only is this going to be a personal journey for him, but what a creative way to raise money towards the Heli2 Appeal.
“Owning a second AW169 helicopter will enable us to attend more patients like Steven, on the most capable aircraft, with the ability to convey them to the hospital best suited for onward care. We’re with him all the way and are very grateful for all his support.”
Where Steve has been:
Day 1: Truro and the Roseland. The Alverton Hotel, Trelissick Gardens, King Harry Ferry, St Just-in-Roseland, St Mawes Castle, Portscatho, Nare Hotel, Portloe and Portholland.
Day 2: St Austell. Hemmick Beach, the Llawnroc Hotel at Gorran Haven, Portmellon, Mevagissey, the Lost Gardens of Heligan, Carlyon Bay, Charlestown, the Eden Project and Polkerris.
Day 3: South-East Cornwall. The Royal British Legion in Fowey, Bodinnick Ferry, Polruan, Polperro, Looe and Millendreath.
Day 4: Rame peninsula. Seaton, Portwinkle, Freathy, Kingsand and Cawsand, Rame Head and Polhawn Fort, Cremyll ferry, Mount Edgcumbe House, Torpoint and Antony.
Day 5: South-East Cornwall. Sheviock, Polbathic, Port Eliot, Landrake, China Fleet Country Club, Pentillie Castle, Coodes Saltash and St Mellion.
Day 6: The Tamar Valley. Cotehele, Calstock, Gunnislake, Luckett, Coodes in Launceston and Launceston Castle.
Day 7: North Cornwall, including Bridgerule, Kilhampton, Hartland Heritage Coast, Poughill, Coodes in Bude and Bude Sea Pool.
Day 8: The north coast. Widemouth Bay, Boscastle, Tintagel Castle, Port Isaac.