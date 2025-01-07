THE leader of Cornwall Council has denied suggestions by opposition councillors that she had a meeting with the leaders of Plymouth, Devon and Torbay councils this week to suggest forming a combined ‘Devonwall’ authority.
However, Cllr Linda Taylor says the council leaders did meet to discuss the “ambiguity” of the Government’s devolution plans – as opposed to our own Labour MPs’ desire for a Cornwall-only deal.
She said the council needs to know exactly where the government stands before proceeding with the right version of devolved power for Cornwall. Her comments have come as opposition councillors prepare to table a motion at a full council meeting on January 21 recommending that the “council advises the leader not to give HM Government a positive expression of interest in a cross border devolution deal”.
“Ultimately a change in governance will require the support of full council, so advising the leader of full council’s position will avoid abortive costs, time and energy being expended,” adds a copy of the motion which has been viewed in advance.
In its English Devolution White Paper, the Labour government has made it clear it will favour combined authorities led by a mayor, something which Cornwall Council has previously stated it is against. Cornwall’s six MPs — including the four Labour members — are also against Cornwall getting into bed with any councils across the Tamar.
Late last year a document entitled Devolution for Cornwall — One of Britain’s Oldest Nations was published by Cornish Democracy, a research unit within the Institute of Cornish Studies at the University of Exeter. It recommends the creation of a new formal post to facilitate change, along the lines of a Minister for Cornwall, and also proposes the creation of a Cornwall Office, following the precedent set by Wales in the 1960s.
Cornwall’s MPs signed the report in agreement, saying: “We believe that a devolved Cornish Senate would not only expand rather than contract Cornwall’s options and horizons, but would also provide a stronger foundation for Cornwall to enter economic partnerships: Whether with Wales and South West authorities involved in offshore floating wind initiatives in the Celtic Sea; with authorities and regions working to resolve the transport challenges of areas perceived to be peripheral; or to inter-Celtic links with other nations and regions, promoting the diversity of cultures around the UK and in Europe.”
Following concerns that Cllr Taylor was holding a ‘Devonwall’ meeting with her counterparts over the border on Monday, January 6, she responded: “It’s really quite clear that there’s a lot of ambiguity between the government and the Cornwall MPs about the potential for a Cornwall-only deal. I have been talking to the leaders this morning but it was to ask for that ambiguity to be absolutely clarified because it’s really unhelpful.”
Cllr Taylor was asked where she stands personally on the issue of devolution. She didn’t respond directly to the question but said: “I want to have the ambiguity absolutely cleared up because I don’t think it’s helpful for the residents of Cornwall and it’s certainly not helpful for myself and my administration.
“Most people know that just before Christmas this document came out, Devolution for Cornwall — One of Britain’s Oldest Nations, and that was signed by the six MPs so I think we need to have this ambiguity cleared up. It’s really straightforward — get that cleared up and then let’s see what’s available for Cornwall.”
She said she was in the process of writing to the MPs asking for a copy of the notes of the meeting they had with deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner before Christmas about the devolution white paper. “We need to understand exactly what the government’s position is and what came out of that meeting as the residents of Cornwall deserve to know.”
If Cornwall Council, under Cllr Taylor’s leadership, was to submit an expression of interest to become a combined authority, it could lead to the cancellation of this May’s council election.
Responding to the council leader’s comments, Labour’s MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle Perran Moon said: “The six Cornish MPs met with the Deputy Prime Minister prior to Christmas in the presence of several civil servants. It was a clear and open exchange of views. Angela Rayner listened very intently and was aware of the Cornish situation. She laid out the Government’s position in exactly the way it is within the white paper on English devolution.
“She said there were two possible paths open. One was to engage with the process early for a combined authority and a mayor. The other was for Cornwall to continue to campaign for what we think is right for Cornwall but she would not make any commitment specifically to a Cornwall-only footprint.”
He added: “From my perspective, there is absolutely no requirement whatsoever to rush into a negotiation which could lead to a combined authority, which nobody as far as I’m aware – certainly no one in Camborne, Redruth and Hayle – wants.
“I’m trying to think why the Conservative administration would consider going into a combined authority with anywhere to the east of the Tamar. All I can think of is it could result in the cancellation of the Cornwall Council elections, which would in my view be very undemocratic to say the least.”
Mr Moon said ultimately the decision on devolution had to be made by Cornwall Council and not the Duchy’s MPs. “We can express our view and the views of our constituents, which is loud and clear that they don’t want a combined authority,” he added.
In a letter to Cornwall Council’s group leaders dated January 6, Jim McMahon, Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, said: “We recognise Cornwall’s position in being the first rural area to secure an early devolution deal in 2015 and its distinctive culture and heritage, not least as the only place England with its own language recognised by the European Framework Convention.
“We were pleased to confirm that this Government is minded to proceed with the Level 2 devolution agreement with Cornwall, subject to statutory tests being met. We believe this agreement is an important step for Cornwall to see early benefits from devolution in the short term, allowing us the time needed to work together to assess all options as we unlock deeper devolution across England.”
That deal, originally agreed with the last Conservative government, gives Cornwall limited powers, including control of its own adult education budget and £500,000 of funding to support Cornish distinctiveness, including the protection and promotion of the Cornish language.
Mr McMahon stresses in the letter that only areas with a mayor will be allowed to sit on the Council of Nations and Regions. Cornwall Council has long petitioned to be a member due to Cornwall’s national minority status.