Cornwall’s MPs signed the report in agreement, saying: “We believe that a devolved Cornish Senate would not only expand rather than contract Cornwall’s options and horizons, but would also provide a stronger foundation for Cornwall to enter economic partnerships: Whether with Wales and South West authorities involved in offshore floating wind initiatives in the Celtic Sea; with authorities and regions working to resolve the transport challenges of areas perceived to be peripheral; or to inter-Celtic links with other nations and regions, promoting the diversity of cultures around the UK and in Europe.”