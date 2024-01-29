A LONG-established Bodmin trader had a special guest over the weekend after a visit from ITV's very own 'Dark Destroyer', Shaun Wallace.
The barrister and star of tea-time quiz The Chase paid a visit to Martin and Budge menswear on Fore Street in the town centre, alongside friend and Martin and Budge ambassador, Shane Solomon.
While at the store, Mr Wallace bought a few of the popular 'Claudio' shirts sold by the store to take back with him, and spent around an hour talking to staff at the store.
Lee Keat, of Martin and Budge menswear said of the visit: "He was a lovely bloke, really down to earth and normal, we had a good hour with him where we did some pictures and some other bits."
Shane Solomon said of arranging the visit: "Look out for a Martin & Budge Menswear shirt on “The Chase!”
"I just had to take Shaun Wallace to my good friends Geoff Kestell and Lee Keat over the weekend where he made a purchase for a couple of shirts. Pop into their Bodmin shop the next time you are in town."
A spokesperson for Martin and Budge menswear added: "We had the pleasure of welcoming the Dark Destroyer to M&B on Saturday, Shaun Wallace, was an absolute gentleman and even went home with a few of our Claudio shirts."