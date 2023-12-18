What does Christmas morning look like to you? For some it’s warm cocoa, for others it’s stockings on a fireplace - but for a brave few, Christmas morning looks like swimming costumes, sea and sand.
The Serpentine Swimming Club in London held its first Christmas Day swim race in 1864, and since then, the notion of taking a swim on Christmas Day has taken Britain by storm. Eventually news spread far beyond the man-made waters of London and made its way to the coastline, where today you can find hundreds participating in the annual dips.
If you are one of the braves, we have found the best places to take part in this exciting Christmas day adventure.
Crooklets beach, North Cornwall
At 11am the whistle will blow on Crooklets beach, and the stretch of soft sand will quickly fill with people. The event sees a turnout of about 500 people and is hosted by Bude Surf Life Saving Club.
Santa hats are a must for this event, and participants are encouraged to wear them, unfortunately they don’t come with any special ability to breathe underwater, so make sure you’re prepared and safe on the beach.
As Christmas is a time for the whole family, furry friends are welcome to participate. There will be hot drinks at the ready, to warm up salty swimmers, all proceeds are raised for the Surf Life Saving Club.
Polzeath beach, North Cornwall
The beauty of this picturesque spot will almost make you forget the cold, the scenery is a welcome site to all swimmers on Christmas morning. The swim starts at 11 am, giving you enough time for that slow Christmas morning, or to mentally prepare yourself for the swim ahead.
Ditch the wetsuits and put on a brave face as hundreds will gather to take on the cold together. After the swim there will be warm whipped cream hot chocolates available from the Oystercatcher and maybe a festive alcoholic treats for some extra warmth!
Sennen Cove, West Cornwall
Possibly the best-known Christmas day swim in Cornwall, Sennen Cove's annual swim is back on this year. Once again kicking off at 11am you can squeeze in a trip to the beach before your Christmas dinner and build up an appetite.
So, wherever you go, and whoever it’s with, be brave this Christmas and take on the challenge. Good luck!