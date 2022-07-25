The 114th show - Camelford agricultural show
Thousands of people from all walks of life flock to the Camelford Agricultural Show each year.
They enjoy the finest food, the best of countryside pursuits, a unique shopping experience as well as the chance to get up close to pedigree farm animals, horses and rare breeds of every shape and size.
There will be a selection of attractions in the Entertainment Ring this year including a heavy horse showing, Ridden Concours D’Elegance and children’s sports to name just a few.
This year’s show will have the showing of horses, cattle, sheep, poultry and dogs.
There will be a range of traders, a Food Hall and the much coveted Horticulture and Handicraft Marquee.
There will also be the ever-popular vintage section and Young Farmer’s as well as the highly exhilarating sheep shearing competitions.
A spokesperson said: “The Camelford & District Agricultural Association Ltd are pleased to announce that we will be back for 2022!
“Put Wednesday 10th August 2022 and let’s hope that the sun shines!”
Tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day.
For more information or for a copy of the showing schedule contact the show secretary at [email protected]
Alternatively visit camelfordshow.co.uk
